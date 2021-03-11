Gauahar Khan's Elder Sister Zakia Shares Childhood Pic With Family After Dad's Demise

Actor Gauahar Khan's father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, breathed his last on Friday, March 5, the former confirmed on social media. A few days after his unfortunate demise, Gauahar's elder sister, Zakia Z Khan took to Instagram and shared a rare unseen family photo. Gauahar Khan's sister also penned a note. In the black and white pic, two little girls were posing with their parents, Razia and Ahmed Zafar Khan.

Zakia shares a rare pic of the Khans

(Source: Zakia Z Khan Instagram)

Gauahar Khan’s other sister Nigaar also took to her Instagram stories on March 10 and remembered their late father. Nigaar presumably shared a picture from her wedding and expressed her feelings for Zafar Ahmed Khan. In the photo, Nigaar emotionally hugged her father, while being dressed up in a lehenga. She wrote, “I wish I could hold you like this just one more time papa.”

Just a day after the death of Zafar Ahmed Khan, Gauahar shared a portrait of the former and penned a note. His last rites took place at the Versova funeral ground, Mumbai. The Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year actor wrote, “My Hero. No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. N yet can never ever be even a per cent of your magnanimous personality.”

On Women's day, Khan thanked the two men in her life who made her a strong woman in different ways. She thanked Zaid for accepting her with her strength, fire and flaws and further thanked him for being the strongest support in her life. She then thanked her father for being her inspiration.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in the political web-series, Tandav, alongside an ensemble cast of Kritika Kamra, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Zeeshan Ayub, Sunil Grover, Kumud Mishra, Sara Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni, Paresh Pahuja, Shonali Nagrani, Hiten Tejwani, Amyra Dastur, Neha Hinge, Sukhmani Sadana and others. The show which is created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar garnered mixed reviews from fans. Tandav is written by Gaurav Solanki.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.