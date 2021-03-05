Gauahar Khan's Father's Last Journey; Fans And Family Pour In Support For The Actor

Actor Gauahar Khan's father passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. The paparazzi in the city have been sharing updates about the family and his last rites that took place in the evening on Friday. Find out other details about the incident and post by Gauahar Khan below.

Gauahar Khan's father passes away

Sharing the video of Gauahar Khan's father's funeral on Instagram, the paparazzi revealed that his last rites were performed at the Versova Funeral Ground. The caption on the post read, “Funeral of Gauahar Khan's Father at Versova Kabristaan Mumbai RIP”.

Gauahar Khan shares news of her father passing away

In the morning hours of March 5, 2021, Gauahar Khan shared the news of her father passing away after he was hospitalised for the last few days following age-related illnesses. The actor was quite close to her dad as was evident from her posts on social media platforms.

The actor took to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans and followers. She posted a picture of her father, Late Zafar Ahmed Khan and requested the people to keep him in their prayers. She wrote, “My Hero. No man like u, Ever ! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please. innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon”.

Gauahar had shared another picture with her father, just a day before his passing on March 4, 2021, which was captured at her wedding. She wrote, “A fathers kiss. #Blessing. Zafar Ahmed Khan, I love you soooooooooo much. #MyPappaStrongest”.

