Gauahar Khan's Husband Zaid Darbar Sports 'Gauahar' Jersey; Actor Pours In 'love'

On June 15, 2021, Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar took to Instagram and posted a video of himself wearing a jersey that had Gauahar written on it. The video was a boomerang of himself posing in the jersey. He wrote that he was missing his wife Guahar, as he posted the video. Gauahar Khan is away from him shooting for her next venture, the details for which are unknown. Gauahar Khan reposted the story and wrote that she loved him.

Zaid Darbar sports a jersey with his wife's name written on it

Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar posted a boomerang of him posing in a jersey that had 'Gauahar' written on it. He then went on to write "MISSHH YOUU @GAUAHARKHAN." The video was later reposted on Gauahar Khan's Instagram. She reposted the video on June 16, 2021, and wrote "I LOVE YOU! @ZAID_DARBAR." The couple is also known for frequently posting dance videos of them, given that Zaid is a dancer. They have been married for a little over six months now, since they tied the knot on December 25, 2020.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reportedly met while shooting for a video. Zaid Darbar is an actor and dancer, who also happens to be a social media influencer. Zaid Darbar's brother, Awez Darbar, happens to be a social media influencer too. Zaid and Gauhar got into a relationship soon after they met for making the video. On September 3, 2020, he posted a video with her on Instagram Reels where they were seen dancing to the song Diamond Da Challa by Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma. In the video, once the couple finished dancing, he proposed to her. The video was captioned "Acting hai Ya Reality hai... What do you think??" Soon after, the news that the two were engaged, broke out in November. Guahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2020, and have completed half a year of being married.

