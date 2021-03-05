Gauahar Khan's Mourns Her Father's Demise; Calls Him Her 'forever Shining Star'

Indian actor Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away on March 5. On Friday, while breaking the news to her Insta fam, Gauahar Khan wrote a farewell note for her late father. In a brief caption, she called him "hero" and an "angel".

Gauahar Khan's father passes away

The farewell note of the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor to her late father read,

"My Hero . No man like u , Ever! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa . I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality".

'Keep him in your prayers please': Gauahar Khan urges fans

READ | Gauahar Khan And Husband Zaid Darbar Groove To B Praak's Song 'Mazaa' | Watch

Within a few minutes, the Ishqzaade actor's post's comments section was flooded with prayers from her friends and acquaintances from the industry. Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni wrote, "May his soul rest in peace! And may you all have the strength to bear this loss. My deepest condolences to the entire family!" while popular TV actor Mahhi Vij asserted, "Love you uncle", along with a red-heart emoticon. Vikrant Massey and Kishwer M Rai also extended their "deepest condolences" to the family. Kamya Punjabi, Jay Bhanushali and Kushal Tandon, also expressed their grief.

READ | Gauahar Khan Shares Romantic Picture With Zaid Darbar And It Is Unmissable

Minutes before the Ishaqzaade actor wrote an emotional note for her father, she took to her story and informed her fans that the funeral will be held after Zohar namaz, which is a mid-day/afternoon prayer. As it is a Jummah day, the actor asked fans to make a dua for her father during their prayers.

Gauahar Khan's father was admitted to the hospital on March 4. The actor and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were urging their fans to keep praying for Zafar Ahmed Khan. After Zafar was admitted into the hospital, Gauahar had shared two posts dedicated to her father. Both the pictures were picked from Gauahar and Zaid's wedding album.

READ | Gauahar Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her 'sabse Pyaari Cheez'; Fans Hail 'MashAllah!'

READ | Gauahar Khan Pens A Heartfelt Message For Her In-laws, Feels 'truly Blessed'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.