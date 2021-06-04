Gauahar Khan's New Dance Video Has Her Husband Zaid Darbar Going Gaga

Actor Gauahar Khan has once again graced her fans with a new dance video. The actor has repeatedly taken on Instagram trends and nailed them. In her latest dance video, she chose to perform on the song Maravilha by MC CH da Z.O and MC Hollywood featuring Mc Magrinho.

The Bollywood celebrity chose to wear a basic white tee with red pants as she grooved to the beats of the trendy song. Gauahar asked her fans to tell her how much they loved her dance by dropping heart emojis of any colour of their choice. In the caption, she added a red heart emoji and a white heart emoji.

Gauahar Khan drops new dance video on trendy song

Gauahar's take on Maravilha had her husband Zaid Darbar going gaga. He wrote, "On point" and called her a "Hottie". Zaid even added a heart-eyes emoji and a fire emoji to express his feelings. Supermodel Candice Pinto dropped a red heart emoji for Gauahar Khan's dance. Gauahar's sister-in-law Anam Darbar too commented saying, "OOOO I like it."

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and fire emojis for their favourite actor. They added heart emojis of different colours to show their support. One fan wrote, "Mam You Are Killing The Trends." Another called Gauahar Khan's dance performance "fantastic". The Instagram post has more than 645,000 views and 75,000 likes already.

A look into Gauahar Khan's Instagram

Recently, Gauahar posted a video of herself attempting another Instagram trend. In the video, the actor and her husband, Zaid Darbar danced together on Beat It by Pateezy. The couple dressed in matching red and white themed outfits. As the beat of the song dropped, both Gauahar and Zaid grooved in sync with each other. The couple enjoyed themselves a they had a huge grin throughout.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar attempt Instagram Trends together

Gauahar even attempted the viral Bole Chudiyan challenge this week. According to the challenge, people must dance to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's Bole Chudiyan by using steps from Drake's One More Time choreography. Gauahar chose to put her own spin on the new trend. She wore a blue traditional Indian outfit and added her own steps at the end of the dance.

Gauahar Khan takes on Bole Chudiyan Instagram trend

