Gauahar Khan's Siblings In The Entertainment Industry; Know More About Them

Gauahar Khan’s family is going through a tough time as the actor recently revealed the passing away of her father in an emotional note for him as passed away earlier today, i.e. March 5, 2021. Her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital before he left for his heavenly abode today. Sharing a picture of her "Papa" on Instagram, she wrote, "My Hero. No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am so much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a per cent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar".

Take a look:

Also Read | Gauahar Khan's Father Passes Away: Vikrant, Kriti, Kushal & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Ahead of her father's death, Gauahar Khan had posted a sweet photo with her parents as well as her sister's son from her wedding day with Zaid Darbar. However, not much is known about the Begum Jaan actor's family. Thus, read on to know about the 37-year-old's family to know everything about them, right from Gauahar Khan's siblings to details about Gauahar Khan’s mom and dad.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan's Father Zafar Ahmed Khan Passes Away, Actor Says 'He's The Coolest Man'

Here's taking a look at Gauahar Khan's family bio

Gauahar Khan was born on August 23, 1983, in a Muslim family to mother Razia Zafar and father Zafar Ahmed Khan in Pune, Maharashtra. She is the youngest daughter of Razia and Zafar and the youngest sister to Nigaar Khan, Kausar Khan and Zakia Khan. Gauahar Khan’s sister Nigaar Khan is also a model and television actor like her, who has starred in television shows including Prratima, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Savitri - Ek Prem Kahani to name a few. Nigaar has also appeared in multiple reality TV shows such as Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights With Kapil.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan Shares Romantic Picture With Zaid Darbar And It Is Unmissable

On the other hand, elder sister Kausar Khan is a motivational speaker as well as a blogger. She runs her own blog i.e. @kauserkhan.com. Furthermore, Kausar also runs a salon in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, named Ksenses World Ladies Salon. In addition to them, Gauahar Khan also has an elder brother, Asad Khan.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan And Husband Zaid Darbar Groove To B Praak's Song 'Mazaa' | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.