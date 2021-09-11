Last Updated:

Gauahar Khan's Take On BTS' 'Permission To Dance' Challenge, ARMY Says 'love Your Moves'

Gauahar Khan took to social media to express her love for the popular K-Pop group, BTS by participating in the viral ‘Permission to Dance’ challenge

Adelle Fernandes
Gauahar Khan

Actor Gauahar Khan, on Friday, took to social media to express her love for the K-Pop group, BTS. The actor posted a video on Instagram in which she danced to the latest hit single Permission to Dance. The BTS ARMY quickly headed to the comments section of the post to share that she was doing a great job.

Gauahar Khan's Permission to Dance challenge

Gauahar Khan headed to Instagram to post a video of herself participating in the BTS' Permission to Dance challenge. In the video, she can be seen in a checked shirt and high waist jeans. Gauahar performed the hook steps of the hit songs and surprised her fans and the BTS ARMY too. The actor in the caption, wrote, “Let your soul dance”.

Fans headed to the comments section of the dance video and complimented the actor for her moves. A netizen wrote, “Yes, we don't need permission to dance.” Others flooded the actor’s comment section with heart and fire emoticons. 

Coldplay's Chris Martin recently conducted an interview with BTS as part of YouTube’s RELEASED series. In the episode, Jimin spoke about the purpose of the Permission to Dance challenges. He mentioned that it was meant to give people a positive message. The episode also featured an Indian BTS fan, Tanvi Karekar, whose unique take on the challenge was showcased. She gave the dance challenge a Bollywood twist and used several transitions in her video. Karekar also spoke about the impact of BTS as a group. She mentioned that apart from singing and performing, the band also sheds light on important issues like mental health. V agreed with her and gave her a big thumbs up. 

Watch Tanvi Karekar's video here

Gauahar Khan was recently seen in Zee5’s 14 Phere. The social comedy-drama was directed by Devanshu Singh. It also starred Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles alongside Gauahar Khan. The film revolves around two individuals of different castes who fall in love and wish to marry each other. However, they decide to hatch a plan when their parents disapprove of their marriage.

Tags: Gauahar Khan, BTS, Permission To Dance
