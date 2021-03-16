Gauahar Khan's Team Responds To COVID-19 Norms Violation Claims With Latest Test Report

Amid the allegation of violating COVID-19 rules, Republic World has accessed the statement of Gauahar Khan's team and the latest COVID-19 test report of the actor. In a brief statement, the team has cleared that Khan has tested COVID-19 negative in multiple reports. They also mentioned Gauahar was at her "emotionally lowest" time as she lost her father recently.

The statement read, "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with eveything that BMC requires. Requesting all the media houses to not indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar's emotionally lowest low timeas she's just lost her father 10 days ago and she's going through eveything that is expected from her by the BMC. So with folded hands we want Gauahar's time to her self, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time". READ | FIR filed against Gauahar Khan by BMC for flouting COVID-19 rules after testing positive

Gauhar Khan's COVID-19 test report

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on Monday, booked the 37-year-old actor for flouting home quarantine rules after testing 'positive' for the COVID-19. As per the civic body, the actor was seen roaming in public places despite testing 'positive' for COVID-19 during which she also allegedly took part in a film shoot. Reportedly, she also refused to cooperate with the officials when they went to her residence to put a home quarantine stamp on her.

Later, an FIR was filed against the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor under IPC section 269 and 270 at the Oshiwara police station. A social worker was roped in to persuade the actor, after Gauahar refused to cooperate with the BMC officials, after which she agreed to the quarantine stamp.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Prime Video's political web-series, Tandav. The ensemble cast of the nine-episode series featured Kritika Kamra, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Zeeshan Ayub, Sunil Grover, and others. The political thriller starring Bollywood biggies became the centre of controversy after it was accused of hurting religious sentiments for its depiction of Hindu deities.

