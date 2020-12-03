Gauahar Khan's Wedding Date Gets A Confirmation From The Actor In Funny Viral Video

Gauahar Khan met with a paparazzi member and shared a delightful conversation regarding her marriage with the individual. She jovially hinted at her upcoming marriage dates and had a fun chat with the paparazzi. Fans in the comments were delighted with the conversation and expressed their thoughts in the comment section of the post.

Gauahar Khan's wedding date gets a confirmation from the actor herself

Gauahar Khan's wedding is soon approaching and the actor has shared numerous pictures and selfies on her timeline. Her followers have been adoring the pictures she has been sharing with Zaid Darbar as they will tie the knot soon. The duo was recently spotted in a car where a paparazzi had a chat with them. The individual approached their vehicle and greeted the couple. Gauahar Khan pleasantly greeted him too and thus struck up a causal conversation with him. During this, the pap jovially asked if the duo were to get married on December 25. The couple laughed it off and did not give an answer.

The couple, however, was polite and praised him for the work he has been doing. They also appreciated his efforts of being nice with the celebrities while questioning them. After speaking with the paparazzi for a while, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar ended the conversation and left towards their destination. The fans in the comments expressed their thoughts and praised the couple for a fun conversation. They also had a good laugh at the sneaky way in which the paparazzi asked them about their marriage dates.

A while back, Gauahar Khan's wedding inspired photoshoot pictures were seen on her Instagram handle. The actor shared the images and captioned it with “25th December 2020” thus fans began to assume that would be their wedding date. The actor also added a blissful note at the end of the pictures. The happy couple also posed for golden hour selfies recently in which fans adored their chemistry and praised them in the comments section.

