Gauahar Khan's Wedding Teaser Shared By Actor; Says 'A Dream Captured To Perfection'

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar recently unveiled their wedding movie by sharing a short promo on their respective Instagram handles. Gauahar Khan has been sharing a number of pictures and videos from her wedding ceremony which fans have seemed to love very much. She has also now shared a short snippet from their marriage movie which offers fans an inside look into the marriage of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. Fans of the actor were delighted by this post and expressed their good wishes for the happy couple.

Gauahar Khan shares her wedding movie with her fans on social media

Gauahar Khan shared a short video, which is roughly a minute long, in which she and Zaid were seen in several cinematic shots. The couple shot for an amazing wedding movie which is now released to Gauhar’s YouTube channel. Announcing the same, the actor posted the video on her social media handle. In the video, several elegant shots of the couple can be witnessed along with a number of glimpses from their wedding ceremony. The wedding movie of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar is expected to provide fans with a look into their celebration.

Sharing the video online Gauahar Khan toasted to the love she shared with her husband and invited fans to watch the video on her YouTube channel. She also paid a tribute to her father in the caption and later went on to credit the respective crew who helped put the entire wedding movie together.

In the video itself, she can be seen having a great time in several cinematic shots along with her now-husband Zaid. A number of picturesque locations and elegant outfits can be spotted throughout the video. The couple was all smiles and seemed to have a good time as they were being shot in the video. The teaser video posted by Gauahar Khan also features a number of candid moments between the newlywed couple which seems to have adored the fans.

Posting to social media, fans reacted positively congratulating the happy couple and expressing their good wishes for them. A number of celebrity friends of the actor too wished the couple and expressed their delight as the couple unveiled their marriage video online.

