Gaurav Chopra Shares First Picture With His Adorable Baby Son; Check It Out

Popular television actor Gaurav Chopra took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with his newborn baby boy, Prince Chopra. In the photo, one can see the doting father holding his baby in his arms. Also, the little toddler can be seen resting on his shoulder. Along with the adorable picture, Gaurav Chopra wrote, "#father #son What I lost ... I became ... Sending out love and asking for blessings... Our #princeChopra" (sic). Read on:

Gaurav Chopra's baby's pic

In the past few months, Gaurav Chopra had gone through an emotional turmoil as he lost his parents to COVID-19 in just ten days. After getting through a rough time, his life seems to be getting back on track with the welcome of his newborn baby boy. The actor's wife, Hitisha, gave birth to their first child in a private nursing home in her hometown, Bengaluru. Take a look at the picture below:

As soon as the actor shared the adorable post of the father-son duo, his fans flooded the comments section with lovely wishes and greetings. One of his fans wrote, "A precious bond" with red heart emojis. The second user wrote, "From a son now to a father. A journey. Enjoy it". The third user wrote, "Aww so cute... May God bless him always...". Take a look at the lovely comments below:

It was on September 14, 2020, when Gaurav Chopra had taken to his Instagram handle and shared the good news of their baby's arrival with his fans on social media. The actor posted an adorable picture of two placards on their door, which had revealed that he became a proud daddy of a baby boy.

Alongside, he wrote, "19-08-2020, 29-08-2020, 14-09-2020—enlightenment in three dates. The meaning of life explained in this short period, a roller coaster ride, a cycle, never-ending an emotional and physical test. And then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today. Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door, everything changed" (sic). Check it out below:

The actor had tied the knot with Hitisha Cheranda in a hush-hush wedding on February 19, 2018. The news of his marriage surprised the whole entertainment industry as it was a secret affair. Everything was going smooth in the lives of this adorable couple, until, the year 2020 arrived, during which the actor had lost his parents to COVID-19 in just ten days.

(Image Credits: Gaurav Chopra Instagram)

