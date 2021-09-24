Gaurav Chopra To Host Discovery India's New Travelogue On UP; CM Yogi Hails Initiative

Actor Gaurav Chopra will be seen hosting a new travelogue titled Heritage Trails, One District, One Product in association with the Uttar Pradesh Government. The documentary will feature on Discovery Channel and discovery+ on 25th September 2021 and will highlight UP’s rich culture, diversity, plan to ensure livelihood to the MSME sectors, and accelerate economic development under ‘One District One Product (ODOP).'

Through the unique documentary, host Gaurav Chopra will take the audience through this enlightening journey as he visits the cities like Agra and Varanasi. The show will give the audience an immersive experience as Gaurav Chopra first-hand learns and makes the products with the local artisans, understanding the correlation of these products on their livelihood and welfare.

According to ANI, Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh shed his thoughts on the documentary and said, "When we speak of culture and legacy, the one word that comes to mind is India. Being a diverse and secular country, every part of India including Uttar Pradesh oozes tradition in numerous forms and it is important to protect it in every way possible. Our association with the Discovery for ODOP initiative is a step towards spreading awareness, protecting, and propagating the rich heritage of our country and generating self-employment."

This special documentary will reveal the true indigenous side of Uttar Pradesh while elaborating on the government’s efforts to promote and rescale its local crafts and products that give the state its identity. Apart from UP CM, Gaurav also shared his insights on the documentary and opined, “A much needed, great initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government to support and restore its local art and culture. I am glad that Discovery presented me with this opportunity to host the series, giving me a chance to learn and experience our rich culture while connecting with the locals who have been keeping it alive. It was truly a magnificent experience to be on-ground and see the great potential in these indigenous craftsmen and artisans.” This special documentary will also highlight items in UP that are found in no place else – like the old and classic Gulabi Meenakari and Marble Inlay work.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@Discoverychannelin/MrGravitas