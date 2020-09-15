Gaurav Chopraa And Wife Hiteshi Welcome Baby Boy, Calls Him 'bountiful Blessing'

Actor Gaurav Chopraa recently took to Instagram to share a picture to announce that he is blessed with a baby boy. In the picture collage, two photos of the same frame are shared. In the first picture, arriving soon is written with the name of the couple – Hitisha and Gaurav. In the adjacent picture of the photo collage, the same frame is spotted, however this time instead of 'arriving soon', ‘it’s a boy’ is written on the frame.

Gaurav Chopraa shared the picture with the caption, “19-08-2020 29-08-2020 14-09-2020 Enlightenment in three dates... The meaning of life, explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride, a cycle ... never ending...an emotional and physical test ..and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today ...Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed!”. Gaurav Chopraa also extended gratitude to his fans for their love and wishes. Take a look at Gaurav Chopraa’s Instagram post.

Also Read| Gaurav Chopraa's mother passes away; actor recalls her battle with cancer

Gaurav Chopraa's post's comment section was flooded with wishes and love. From celebrity friends to a huge number of fans wished the actor for becoming a father to a baby boy. Actors like Kashmera Shah and Narayani Shastri also showered love for the duo. Take a look at friends' and fans' reactions.

Also Read| Gaurav Chopraa reveals tough times continue for him & family, says 'hope for a turnaround'

Gaurav asks fans to take COVID-19 seriously

Gaurav Chopraa shared an audio message where he talked about how has ‘lost’ a lot due to this infection. He urged fans to understand the impacts of COVID-19. The actor also mentioned that whenever he steps out of his house, he notices people without masks. Further, Gaurav Chopraa also pointed out that he sees people wearing masks loosely without covering their nose.

In the audio post, Gaurav also placed emphasis on the social distancing norms and requested fans to avoid going to crowded areas. The actor further advised fans to not trap themselves in situations, where they have to pay a huge price for ‘some silly complacency’. Watch the video here:

Also Read| Gaurav Chopraa's father passes away 10 days after his mother's death, actor pens note

Gaurav's father passes away

Recently, Gaurav's father, Swatantra Chopraa passed away, 10 days after the actor's mother breathed her last. Gaurav Chopraa took to his Instagram handle to confirm the news and posted a long note, expressing his grief over the demise of his parents. In his note, Gaurav Chopraa mentioned that his father 'was an ideal man, the ideal son, the ideal brother, and a man who always put family above everything else.' Take a look.

Also Read| Gaurav Chopraa urges fans to take COVID-19 seriously; says 'I have lost a lot due to this'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.