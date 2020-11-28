Gaurav Chopraa Introduces His Son To Fans; Announces His Name 'Hridhyan Chopra'

Gaurav Chopraa recently shared pictures of his son and announced the latter's name to his fans. The actor shared two cute pictures of his son where his baby boy is seen sleeping in his arms. He also shared a heartfelt note announcing his son’s name. The actor addressed his fans and said that he is introducing their son ‘Prince Chopra’ with his name ‘Hridhyan Chopra’. He also shared the meaning of his son’s name.

He wrote that Hridhyan means “the enlightened one ...the awakened one ..the one with enlightened focus..” Gaurav Chopraa added that the Sun and the Moon shower their blessings. He also sought everyone’s love and blessing for his son. Take a look at Gaurav Chopraa's Instagram update.

Fans in a huge number sent in congratulatory wishes for Gaurav Chopraa's son and also adored him with several compliments. Several celebrity friends of the actor also took to the comment section to send him warm wishes. Celebrities like Rajveer Chattar, Pracheen Chauhan, Karanveer Mehra, Nisha Rawal and Tanaz Irani complimented Gaurav Chopraa's son and wished him good health. Several users also mentioned that Gaurav Chopraa's son's name is thoughtful and meaningful.

Gaurav Chopra sings a lullaby to his son

Earlier, Gaurav Chopraa took to Instagram and Twitter and shared a video of himself along with his newborn baby through his official handles on September 28, 2020, Monday. In the caption accompanying his post, the actor revealed the song’s origin and expressed how grateful he was to become a father. Moreover, Chopra remembered his dad, who passed away about a month before.

He shared the video with the caption, "Both of us are two weeks old today ...Our #princeChopra and me , the infant #daddy ..both learning ..this is the #lori I sing to him ..he’s kind enough to ignore the lack of rhythm and tune .. and falls asleep each time ... sometimes both the infants : him and me fall asleep ..he loves to wriggle and snuggle into my neck .." Take a look at Gaurav Chopraa's Instagram video.

Gaurav Chopraa welcomed a baby boy on September 14, 2020. He took to Instagram to share a picture to announce that he is blessed with a baby boy. In the picture collage, two photos of the same frame are shared. In the first picture, 'arriving soon' is written with the name of the couple – Hitisha and Gaurav. In the adjacent picture of the photo collage, the same frame is spotted, however this time instead of 'arriving soon', ‘it’s a boy’ is written on the frame.

