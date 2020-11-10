Gaurav Chopraa Shares Adorable Family Picture With Wife And Son

Gaurav Chopraa, who is known for playing the role of Raghuvendra Pratap Rathore in Uttaran, has recently become a father. Since then, the actor has been sharing delightful, cute posts that feature his baby boy. On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the TV actor shared two pictures on his Instagram handle and his fans are loving it. Take a look:

Gaurav Chopraa's Instagram post

The first picture shows the father-son duo, while in the second snap, the actor can be seen happily posing with his wife Hitisha and their son, Prince. Posting the pictures on social media, Gaurav Chopraa captioned it by stating, "The sun, the moon, the air, love, dreams... The best things in life are free. Value them... Sending out love and asking for blessings. (sic)". Take a look at his post below:

Gaurav can be seen wearing a black jacket, while his wife is donning a bandhani saree. She paired her with a floral blouse and fine jewellery. On the other hand, the little toddler is sleeping in mumma's hand and is seen wearing a red t-shirt.

Gaurav Chopraa's photos

Gaurav Chopraa previously took to his verified Instagram handle to share adorable pictures of his baby boy. The cute toddler can be seen wrapped up in his arms. Alongside the images, the actor disclosed that he was meeting his son after almost two weeks. Gaurav Chopraa captioned the post, "When #baby meets #babydaddy after two weeks! Our #princeChopra catches the neck of all my shirts and then doesn’t want to leave them! Suddenly you don’t remember what’s plaguing the world, the violence, the hatred, the venom being spewed on social media… sending out love and asking for blessings, like always… #baby #boy #priorities". Take a look at Gaurav Chopraa's photos here:

On the work front

Apart from his work in TV, Gaurav Chopraa has also made his foray into the digital platform. He made his digital debut with ALT Balaji's show titled Fourplay which released in the year 2018. He portrayed the character of Bobby Bhushan Chawla in the show. The actor was applauded for his performance. After that, he also starred in shows like Love lust and Confusion and Hello Mini which released in the years 2018 and 2019 respectively.

