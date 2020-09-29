Gaurav Chopraa Sings Lullaby To 'prince Chopra' As He Celebrates Two Weeks Of Togetherness

Actor Gaurav Chopraa has been treating his fans and followers with pictures of his baby boy on different social media platforms. Recently, he took to social media and posted a video of himself singing a lullaby for the newborn through his official Instagram handle. The actor also wrote an emotional note along with the post. He talked about embracing fatherhood and remembered his dad, who passed away a month ago. Check out Gaurav Chopraa’s recent video on Instagram.

Gaurav Chopraa sings lullaby to his 'prince Chopra'

Gaurav Chopraa took to Instagram and Twitter and shared a video of himself along with his newborn baby through his official handles on September 28, 2020, Monday. In the caption accompanying his post, the actor revealed the song’s origin and expressed how grateful he was to become a father. Moreover, Chopra remembered his dad, who passed away about a month before.

Gaurav Chopraa wrote, “Both of us are two weeks old today ... Our #princeChopra and me, the infant #daddy ..both learning... This is the #lori I sing to him ..he’s kind enough to ignore the lack of rhythm and tune .. and falls asleep each time ... sometimes both the infants: him and me fall asleep ..he loves to wriggle and snuggle into my neck ... Had mentioned this song in a previous post .. had improvised this for a scene in #uttaran, its originally from #kabhikabhie ... Hope you’re kind enough to ignore the Besuri singing as well..ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™‚. Tomorrow it shall be a month to my father passing away ...While I take baby steps to become a daddy, he guides and mentors me from within. If only... Sending out love and wishes and asking for blessings, like always ..ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ§¿ #baby #boy #babydaddy #journey”. Check out Gaurav Chopraa’s recent video on the video-sharing platform:

Response to Gaurav Chopra's video

Within an hour of sharing the post on Instagram, Gaurav Chopraa garnered more than 6,224 likes and over 130 comments on the platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor call the father-son duo adorable. Many among them also appreciated how 'strong' Gaurav Chopraa has been. On the other hand, several people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, hugs, kisses, heart-eyed smileys, roses, jasmines, and blossoms, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Gaurav Chopraa’s video on Instagram.

