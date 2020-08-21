Gaurav Chopraa's Mother Passes Away; Actor Recalls Her Battle With Cancer

Popular television actor Gaurav Chopraa took to his Instagram on Thursday, August 20, and paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother, who recently passed away. Along with a couple of pictures, he wrote a brief note and bid adieu to her. "My mommy strongest", read the first line of his caption.

Gaurav Chopraa further added, "The first picture is from a year ago. Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind ,three years of non stop chemo: and she was bucking us up ! Always the brightest spot of energy in the room . Always. The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out .loved by all" (sic).

READ | Rahul Jain Shares Unplugged Version Of Beyhadh 2's Title Track; Watch Here

Praising his mother, the 41-year-old actor wrote, "To the point of seeming like her fans. . . Inspired so many..as a teacher, as a principal,as a colleague ,as a friend ,as a human being pursuing spiritual growth over everything else.. I can go on and on .about a million things..she introduced me to everything in life ..my strength..my source" (sic).

The Uttaran actor concluded his caption and wrote, "#MeriMaa was the strongest.. She left us yesterday... In the other world she would be making everyone her fan ,I'm sure ! / Aapka #kaanha" (sic). Scroll down to take a look at his post.

Gaurav Chopraa's emotional post for late mother

READ | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' To Have Gaurav Chopraa As Mr Bajaj In Place Of Karan Singh Grover?

In the comments section, many from Gaurav Chopraa's 223K followers extended condolence. Meanwhile, actor Nisha Rawal also expressed her grief and wrote, "I am her fan! She was amazing and I am sure she must be that bright spot of energy even in the heavens! Love u Gaurav Chopra, you are a piece of her amazing soul! Big hug to you and family". Nisha's husband-actor Karan Mehra also mourned the death of Gaurav's mother. On the other side, Tannaz Irani and Meera Chopra also left a note.

READ | Hasan Minhaj's Show 'Patriot Act' Ends; Heartbroken Fans Say 'Good While It Lasted'

READ | Gurmeet Choudhary & Sayani Datta Resume The Pending Shoot Of 'The Wife' In Jaipur

Gaurav Chopraa's parents' COVID test

Earlier this week, the news of Gaurav Chopraa's parents testing COVID-19 positive broke. After the news was out, he shared a picture of his parents and wrote a heartwarming note for them. A part of his caption read, "The ones who bring you into this world. The ones who teach you , raise you , make you who you are. You are a part of them. A reflection. Carrying forward their thoughts and values. Your identity itself is given and nurtured by them. Right now both are fighting in different hospitals. And we are fighting the war with them. For them. ." (sic).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.