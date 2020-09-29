A Look At Gaurav Chopra's Net Worth As He Celebrates The Birth Of His Little Prince; Read

Gaurav Chopra is an Indian television actor who has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor has starred in several television shows and has also played a cameo in the Oscar-nominated film, Blood Diamond. Having worked in the entertainment industry for almost two decades, here is information about the net worth of the actor.

Gaurav Chopra’s Net worth

According to Networthier.com, Gaurav Chopra’s net worth is around $2 million. This is over Rs 14.7 crores when converted to INR.

Source of income

Gaurav Chopra’s major source of income is through his acting career in the small screen industry. However, the actor also endorses several brands like V3 Exports apparel Fifty Degree.

Career

Gaurav Chopra stepped into the entertainment industry and made his debut with a show Ssshh..Koi Hai in the year 2002. The actor got his next show in the year 2004, Saara Akaash, in which he portrayed a key role. The following year, he was seen in a number of television shows like Lavanya, Ruby Duby Hub Dub, Piya Ka Ghar, Karma, Left Right Left, Uttaran and Doli Armaano Ki.

The actor had also been a part of several reality shows and has contested on the shows over the course of his career. In shows like Nach Baliye 2 and Zor ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout he enjoyed a huge fan following. The actor has also hosted and presented a crime show, Savdhaan India- India Fights Back.

Web Series

Gaurav Chopra has dipped his toes in digital web series as well. He made his digital debut with ALT Balaji's Fourplay which released in the year 2018. He portrayed the character of Bobby Bhushan Chawla in the show and was appreciated for his performance. He also starred in shows like Love lust and Confusion and Hello Mini which released in the years 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image credits: Gaurav Chopra Instagram

