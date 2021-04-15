Gaurav Gera Compares OTT With Daily Soaps; Says 'happy How Things Are Shaping Up'

Actor Gaurav Gera will soon be gracing the small screens with his upcoming reality show, Chef Vs Fridge that will air from April 25th on Zee Café. The actor opened up in an exclusive interview with Republic World, where he talked about his opinion on OTT content and daily soaps. He revealed how he felt about the boom of OTT content consumption by viewers and is it good or bad according to him.

Gaurav Gera compares OTT content with daily soaps

Gaurav Gera stated that OTT platforms allow shows to have seasons. The actor said that this enables production teams to work on stories and lock them before starting to film the shows. He pointed out that contrary to OTT content, in daily soaps, the storyline is written each day for the next day in the show’s timeline. Gaurav Gera further stated that is the requirement for the two formats and it is how the two platforms function. He said,

“So OTT platforms with seasons all, I feel you can create a great show on paper before you go on to shoot. So you shoot a very brilliantly well shot..well scripted thing. I watch a lot of stuff on OTT now. I watch a lot of foreign content. I think a lot of people are doing fantastic work. So I am very happy with the way things are shaping up now”.

He further added that for viewers also OTT platforms are great. “For viewers also..now it has become more global..I watch Korean stuff, I watch Turkish movies. You feel “wow!!” kitna kuch mil gaya hai ab toh! (there is so much content available now)”.

Gaurav Gera's shows on OTT

While Gaurav Gera has worked on several TV shows, he had made his digital debut with Alt Balaji's Boss. The actor in our exclusive interview revealed that the show was produced by his friend. The show has an IMDb rating of 6.9/10 and is directed by Ankush Bhatt.

Gaurav Gera's upcoming shows

Gaurav Gera will soon be seen in Chef Vs Fridge. Chef vs Fridge's cast includes Gaurav Gera and Vicky Ratnani in the forefront and the actor shall host the TV reality show. Chef Vicky Ratnani shall give cooking tips to the contestants and viewers. The show will air on Zee Cafe from April 25th, 2021. Check out some of the pictures from the upcoming show below.

Promo Image : Gaurav Gera IG

