Gaurav Gera Shares His COVID Scare Experience During 'Chef Vs Fridge' Shoots

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Gaurav Gera shared his experience of shooting for his upcoming show during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor will soon be seen hosting a cooking reality show, Chef Vs Fridge featuring chef Vicky Ratnani. The show will premiere on April 25th, 2021 on Zee Cafe. Here is what Gaurav Gera shared, read on to know.

Gaurav Gera had a COVID scare during Chef Vs Fridge shoot during the pandemic

In the last quarter of 2020, the filming of numerous shows and films resumed with certain restrictions and protocols in place. Gaurav Gera shared they followed all the protocols to ensure the safety of the cast and crew team of the show. However, he revealed that during the shoot, he did have a COVID scare, where the sets had to be locked and shoots had to be cancelled.

Since it has been so many months since the pandemic began, people have gotten used to wearing a mask. So everyone on the set was wearing a mask at all times. The only people that were not wearing masks were chef Vicky Ratnani, the contestants and I that too only while we were shooting the scenes. So all the protocols were followed and we had sanitizing machines that were used to disinfect the sets, crew and cast members as soon as they walked in. There was an ambulance outside our sets and temperature was taken regularly. I did have COVID scare during the filming of the show. My friend (outside the show) and roommate had fever, so I informed the production team immediately. The shoot was cancelled, the set was locked and everybody was asked not to come. My tests were done. I was thankful to the production team who took immediate action when I informed them about the situation. They got my tests done and only when the results came negative, I was allowed back on. The production team made sure that each person on the team stays well and healthy. All the artists who came close to me were tested. Only when their tests came negative, we resumed filming.

Gaurav Gera's latest reality show, Chef Vs Fridge features chef Vicky Ratnani. Gaurav Gera's show shall premiere on April 25th, 2021 on Zee Cafe. Check out some pictures and posts related to Gaurav Gera's latest show below.

