Gaurav Kapur Wants A Ban On WhatsApp After Chinese Apps In India Come Under The Scanner?

The ban of 59 Chinese apps by the Indian government has brought forward a lot of reactions on Twitter. Even celebrities have come forward to express their reactions to this big development. Actor Gaurav Kapur seems to have yet another request for the government, and he expressed it through his Twitter.

Gaurav Kapur's request

Taking to his Twitter account, Gaurav made yet another request for a ban. He hilariously said that along with the others, WhatsApp should also be banned. Here is his tweet:

Main toh kehta hoon lage haath WhatsApp bhi ban kar do ðŸ˜ — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 30, 2020

WhatsApp messaging app is notorious for the amount of fake news and updates that get circulated on it. There were jokes made about Whatsapp after the Chinese apps ban in India news came out. Gaurav is referring to such jokes in his tweet. A follower of Gaurav tweeted on his post saying that people will start sharing fake news through telegram and that the people are the main problem and not the app. Gaurav joking tweeted how people must be banned as well if that is the case:

Then fake news will start spreading on telegram. The app isn't the problem, the people are. — Kunaal Umrigar (@kunaal_cfc) June 30, 2020

Phir toh people hee ban kar do ðŸ˜„ — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 30, 2020

59 Chinese apps banned list

The Government of India has now banned the popular Chinese apps in the country due to the privacy and security concerns that could be a threat to the citizens, on June 29, 2020. They issued an interim order that states that the move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. It also claims how the move is targeted to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

Among the applications that will no longer be accessible are TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, DU Battery Saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, Apus Browser, among others. Here is notification shared by The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the list of apps:

TikTok reacts to the ban

The Head of TikTok India Nikhil Gandhi took to Twitter to share an update regarding the ban of TikTok. He said that there are some clarifications and responses that will be submitted by TikTok India to the government post-ban. He also shared how TikTok has tried to democratize the internet by making the app available in the country for more than 14 languages. The post also said:

‘TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government.'

