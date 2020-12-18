Gautam Gulati Looks Suave In Latest Photo, Captions It 'Life Is Too Short To Think Small'

Gautam Gulati took to Instagram to post a cool looking picture of himself as he posed for the camera. The actor was seen wearing a leather jacket accompanied by a black t-shirt and blue jeans. He looked dapper in the picture and his fans were all praise for the post in the comments section.

Gautam Gulati poses in a new picture on Instagram

Gautam Gulati shared the picture on his Instagram profile and saw a number of fans comment on his amazing style. The actor walked through the streets of London as he posed for the picture and thus looked stunning. Fans of the actor left several emoji’s in the comments section of the post to express how much they liked the photograph.

In the caption, Gautam Gulati mentioned that one needs to think big and dream big and avoid listening to negative people. He ended the caption by writing life is short to think small. He then added a hashtag which said: “stay disciplined”. Fans loved the caption and wrote about it in the comments section as well. Over time Gautam Gulati has been sharing a number of pictures on his timeline which have attracted a number of fans.

The actor posts regular pictures from photoshoots or selfies. The fans of the actor have been loving it and thus commenting on a number of his pictures. This latest photo currently stands at 18 thousand likes and over 100 comments as soon as they were posted to Gautam Gulati's Instagram. He is known for his amazing style and thus Gautam Gulati's photos receive tremendous attention from his followers on Instagram.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film Virgin Bhanupriya. The actor was cast opposite Urvashi Rautela in the film. Despite the film getting mixed reviews from the audiences, Gautam was praised for his role in the film. Besides that, he was also seen in the music video of Besharam Bewaffa. B Praak lent his voice to the powerful song in the music video.

