Gautam Gulati Reveals He 'did Not Walk Out' Of The Three-film Deal With Balaji

Actor Gautam Gulati, best known for his roles in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum, recently revealed that he did not 'walk out' on a three-film deal with Balaji Motion Pictures, which is owned by Ekta Kapoor. Following that, the actor also bagged deals soon after he won the coveted title of a reality TV show. Gautam has now spoken out about what occurred during an interview.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Gautam revealed that he was quite successful on television and is pleased with the results. He said that one must move on, and he has worked in television for many years before retiring. Gulati revealed that he signed a three-film deal with Balaji but overall it did not turn as he had expected. He went on to say that the film was controversial and that the producers had to cut parts of his role to make the film cleaner so that no cricketer's life was jeopardised. The actor stated that he is not upset because circumstances dictate such things and that it is not a reflection of his talent.

Talking about this departure from the project, he revealed that he did not walk out from the project. Gautam said that he waited for two years and nothing was happening. He added that he has a positive approach and wants to work with good people and good films. 'We should not keep waiting in life, we need to make a move to get some opportunity', added Gulati. He said that during his wait, the time for his contract also ended and it was only then that he signed projects with Eros International and ZEE5. He had small projects and had no complaints as life is a struggle and things get in place slowly.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Gautam said that he has offers for two films and two web series. He revealed that the producers have a good budget for him but they are not yet ready with a release plan. He also stated that they have the story and the money for the artists, but not the platform. The actor added that a project should be well-produced and that they should not rely on the artist (for the release plan). Meanwhile, Gautam was recently seen in Disha Patani’s Radhe.

Source: Hindustan Times, Image: Gautam Gulati's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.