Gautam Gulati Unfollowed Shehnaaz Gill On Social Media Because Of Sidharth Shukla?

Actor Gautam Gulati recently spoke about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill and revealed the reason behind unfollowing Shehnaaz Gill on social media. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Diya Aur Baati Hum star opened up unfollowing Shehnaaz on Instagram because he did not want to create a rift between the Punjabi actor and her rumoured beau, Sidharth Shukla. During his interaction with the host, Gautam also set the record straight about his bond with the Keh Gayi Sorry star and stated that he takes her for his "sister".

Gautam Gulati confirms Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's relationship

Gautam Gulati and Shehnaaz Gill's closeness on a Colors TV reality show had become the talk of the town back in the day when the former appeared on the show as one of the guests. As a result, a lot of Shehnaaz and Gautam linkup rumours had done the rounds on social media. Now, in his latest interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Virgin Bhanupriya actor spilt the beans on Shehnaaz and Siddharth Shukla's relationship and stated that he decided to unfollow the Kala Shah Kala star on Instagram because of their togetherness.

Gautam Gulati told the show host that although Shehnaaz Gill is a "nice", "bubby" and "cute" girl, she is like a sister to him. The 33-year-old also revealed that he has not thought of her in any other way apart from his sister. Sharing his reaction to linkup rumours with Shehnaaz, Gautam said he laughs hard every time he comes across such reports because he hasn't ever given it a thought. Furthermore, the Radhe actor added saying if she is with Sidharth Shukla then people need to focus on their relationship and not bring him in between their equation.

Gautam Gulati also explained that he did not want "any problem to be created" between the celebrity couple. Elaborating on the same, he said because a lot of people were judging them unnecessarily, he decided to put an end to it by unfollowing her. Gautam also concluded by saying it was his way of making sure he does not create any misunderstandings between the love birds.

IMAGE: GAUTAM GULATI'S INSTAGRAM & SHEHNAAZ GILL'S INSTAGRAM

