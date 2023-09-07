Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy Reveal Twins' Names, Their Meanings On Janmashtami 2023

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy embraced parenthood on July 26. The couple welcomed twin babies, a boy and a girl, after five years of marriage. They recently had a Naamkaran Sanskaar ceremony for their kids and almost a month after their birth, the two have finally revealed the names of their babies.

2 things you need to know

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy tied the knot in 2018.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in July.

Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy reveal twins names

In a joint Instagram post, Gautam and Pankhuri shared a clip from the Naamkaran Sanskaar ceremony of their kids. The couple revealed the name of their daughter to be Radhya, while the son is named Raditya. In a long note, they also explained the meaning of their names.

According to their post, Radhya means one who is worthy of worship. Also an endearing name for Radha ji who in Hinduism is revered as the Goddess of Love, Tenderness, Compassion, and Devotion. She is the incarnation of MahaLakshmi and also is the Mūlaprakriti- the Supreme goddess, the embodiment of spiritual love and Krishna’s feminine counterpart and internal potency. In Sanskrit, her name means prosperity, success, perfection.

Raditya, on the other hand, means Surya - the Sun. Ra is the ancient Egyptian deity of the Sun. Aditya refers to the offspring of Aditi, the goddess representing infinity. Raditya in old Javanese (from Indonesia) - Ra +‎ Aditya, derived from Sanskrit words रवि +‎ आदित्य also means Sun or the light of the Sun or Sunday - the day of the Sun.

Birth of Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy’s twins

Pankhuri announced the news of their twins' birth on July 26 by sharing a cute card on social media. The card was made in shades of blue and pink, each colour signifying a boy and a girl. The couple welcomed their babies on July 25.

In coordinated posts, the couple wrote, "As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us."