Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy's Twin Babies Celebrate Their First Raksha Bandhan

TV couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, who welcomed twin kids, offered a glimpse inside their Raksha Bandha celebrations. The couple was blessed with a daughter and son, and it was their first Raksha Bandhan this year.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy embraced parenthood on July 25.

The couple welcomed their twin babies after five years of their marriage.

Gautam shares glimpse of Raksha Bandhan celebration

On Thursday, Gautam shared a photo on his Instagram handle offering a sneak peek inside their kids' first Raksha Bandhan. In the image, the tiny hands of their children were visible with a rakhi tied on one of them. Sharing the post, Gautam captioned it, "First Rrakshabandhan of our babies." He posted the picture with some heart emojis.

Soon after the actor shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with loving messages. A user wrote, "May God bless your family always and forever. Another wrote, "Blessings on the beautiful babies."

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy celebrate kids' 1-month birthday

A few days ago, the new parents celebrated the first-month birthday of their twins with their family. Gautam shared a video on a photo-sharing app in which we could see two small cakes with "Happy 1 month Birthday" written on both. The family of four could be seen donning matching black outfits.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Coz I can’t help falling in love with you two! A small celebration as my little ones turned 1 month old!"

Earlier, Pankhuri shared photos and videos 12 days before she delivered the kids and revealed it was full of sleepless nights. Despite all the discomfort she faced during that period, she was full of joy.