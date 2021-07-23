Gautam Rode Regrets Missing Out On A Big Film After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Gautam Rode, best known for his performances in Hindi television shows - Saraswatichandra and Suryaputra Karn - recently opened up on how the current pandemic situation affected his career after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He even stated how he missed out on a good role in a movie and spoke about his character from his latest project, State of Siege: Temple Attack, a Zee5 original.

Gautam Rode on missing out on a good movie

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Gautam Rode stressed the importance of social distancing. He spoke about how people were traveling and going on holidays without following COVID protocols and added that even he went to Kashmir with his wife to shoot a music video but chose to stay away from the crowd. As the actor was recently tested positive for COVID-19, he shared his ordeal on how he missed out on two projects along with the chance to star in a big movie. Rode further recalled the time his coronavirus results came and how he had to step out of the film because the producers could not wait for him. The film that Guatam missed had him in a pivotal role alongside a superstar.

Speaking about how the pandemic affected the lives of people, he stated how they were all scared and didn’t step out of the house since March. The 43-year-old actor added how he managed to shoot for two projects from October to February. Gautam was last seen in the zee5 original movie, State of Siege: Temple Attack, in which he featured alongside Akshay Khanna. Talking about the role in it, Gautam mentioned how his project was about quality rather than quantity, and his role in the film wasn’t seen throughout but had an impact on the audience.

Gautam Rode even talked about how the OTT platforms grew in the last two years and improved him as an actor by giving him a chance to play different kinds of roles. Stating further, he mentioned how creators were conscious of quality as the Indian content was compared with international shows coming up, and stated how shows like Delhi Crime, Scam 1992, and The Family Man were brilliant and of the international caliber.

IMAGE: GAUTAM RODE INSTAGRAM

