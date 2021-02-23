Gautami From 'Majha Hoshil Na' Reveals When And Where She Met Virajas For First Time

Majha Hoshil Na's Gautami Deshpande often engages with her followers on Instagram. She recently engaged with them through a question and answer round and spilled a few beans about her personal life on the internet. She answered a few questions about her personal life as well as her professional life and also shared some pictures, as requested by her fans. One of Gautami Deshpande's fans asked about when she met Virajas Kulkarni for the first time. Here's what the actor replied.

Gautami Deshpande and Virajas Kulkarni's first meeting

Gautami Deshpande and Virajas Kulkarni portray an on-screen couple on the show Majha Hoshil Na. Their fans love their on-screen chemistry and bonding. This left some of their fans wondering where the duo met for the first time. One Instagram user asked when Gautami and Virajas met for the first time and the actor replied that she met him for the first time at her house in Pune. She also mentioned that she met him for the first time nearly 10 years ago while working on a set, for a play. Along with the information, Gautami shared a picture from her on-screen wedding with Aditya.

One Instagram user left a question on Gautami Deshpande's Instagram Q&A round and requested to see Gautami's first picture with Virajas. The actor shared a selfie in response, where she was dressed in traditional attire and Virajas was dressed in an unusual avatar. While Gautami was dressed in a maroon colour nine-yard saree, Virajas was dressed in a white shirt and black suspenders. His fake moustache made him look different and unusual from his character on the show.

Majha Hoshil Na cast also includes actors Sulekha Talwaklar, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Sanika Gadgil, Mugdha Puranik, Vinay Yedekar, Vidyadhar Joshi, and Achyut Potdar amongst others. The show follows the love story of Aditya and Sai, characters portrayed by Virajas Kulkarni and Gautami Deshpande, respectively. Aditya comes from a middle-class family, raised by his maternal uncles while Sai comes from a wealthy family. She falls in love with Aditya and after several complications, they get married and start a new life.

