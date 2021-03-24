Geeta Kapur On How Celebration Of Dance Is Equally Important As Its Technique And Form

This Holi, Sony Entertainment Television is bringing back Super Dancer – Chapter 4 to the screen, with a new season of the successful franchise. Super Dancer Chapter 4 will celebrate Nachpan Ka Tyohaar, which is a celebration of dance in all its glory. Keeping up with the festive fervour, the new season will present phenomenal talent on television and felicitate the future of dance. Hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi, the judges’ panel will bring back Geeta Kapur, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Anurag Basu. This season will be grander when it comes to the versatility of talent and the entertainment quotient. Geeta Kapur, who is a well-known choreographer and has had many popular songs to her credit, is happy to be associated with a hit show such as Super Dancer – Chapter 4.

Geeta Kapur opens up about Super Dancer Chapter 4

Talking about being part of the Super Dancer Chapter 4 clan, Geeta Kapur said, “I am excited to be part of the new season, Super Dancer – Chapter 4. I am blessed to be back on the judge's seat of such an incredible show that has given a platform to superlative talent from across the country. This season will highlight Nahcpan Ka Tyohaar, to celebrate dance in all its glory and promises to engage one and all in its festive fervour. The celebration of dance is equally crucial as the technique and the forms. It’s important to have fun on stage even when you’re in a competition. We want to bring forth talent who enjoy what they do and that reflects in their performances as well.”

She added that the show has a special place in her heart and it is a great platform that gives amazing opportunities to talented kids who respectfully earn their place. She also said that the new season has some unbelievable Super Dancer – Chapter 4 contestants who are talented and she cannot wait to see their versatility. The reality dance show will air its first episode on March 27, 2021. Super Dancer Chapter 4 will air on the weekends at 8 pm on Sony TV.

Image Source: Geeta Kapur Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.