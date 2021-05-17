Geeta Kapur's Latest Instagram Post Sparks Marriage Rumours, Curious Netizens React

Popular Bollywood choreographer Geeta Kapur, better known as Geeta Maa is currently judging the dance reality show titled Super Dancer 4, which airs on Sony TV during the weekends. Recently, Geeta Kapur took to Instagram and shared pictures from the sets of the show, but what caught the netizens' attention was the vermilion on her forehead, leaving fans to wonder if she is married.

Geeta Kapur's recent post leaves fans wondering

Geeta Kapur is one of the judges on the dance reality show, Super Dancer 4. The choreographer took to Instagram recently and shared pictures of herself all decked up in a bright red suit for the show's shoot but what caught everybody's attention was the fact that Geeta wore red vermilion (sindoor) on her forehead, which is the mark of a married woman in India. Kapur was dressed in a red full-length Anarkali and paired her outfit with heavy multi-coloured jewellery and open lightly curled hair. Her caption read, "ready set shoot."

Fans comment on Geeta Kapur's photos

Geeta Kapur has a following of 1.1 million people on the social networking site and her latest pictures garnered close to 90.2k likes within a few days. While many of her fans and followers gushed about her stunning traditional look, the majority of them couldn't help but wonder about her marital status. One of Geeta's followers wrote, "Maa ki maag me sindoor... Maa ki shadi kab hui.. 😮😍', while another one commented saying, "O my god Maa you look gorgeous😍"

Geeta Kapur's Instagram posts

Geeta Kapur took to her IG handle a few days ago and shared a heartwarming note for her late mother Rani Kapur and mentor Farah Khan Kunder on the occasion of Mother's Day. She shared a picture with both of them and wrote, "I count my blessings and pray for them everyday one may be gone but the other one never lets me feel alone ... one is still holding me up the other is blessing me from above ... these are my most precious blessings in this life and I would like these for my next as well please 🙏."

Image: Geeta Kapur's Instagram Account

