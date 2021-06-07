'General Hospital' Star Kirsten Storms Opens Up About Her Brain Surgery; Read Details

The General Hospital star Kirsten Storms recently took to Instagram and opened up about recently undergoing brain surgery. She revealed that she got the surgery done to drain and remove "a very large cyst that had split into two.” She penned a long note explaining details about her health and what led to the operation. Read ahead to know more about Kirsten Storms' surgery.

Kirsten Storms opens about her brain surgery

Kirsten first thanked her fans and well-wishers for the good wishes she received over the last few days. Explaining details she further added that she spent the last few years having random health issues that she disregarded as side effects to her medications or something that she was experiencing due to age. She wrote, “When I went to get an MRI for some severe neck pain I have been experiencing for the last few months (I assumed this neck pain was also causing my frequent ‘migraines’) my amazingly thorough orthopedist ordered an MRI of my head just to be on the ‘safe side’- even though that isn’t his area of expertise. Truly a great doctor.”

Kirsten said that it was during the MRI when they “stumbled upon a large, very full of fluid, cyst that was attached to the lower portion of brain.” She felt very fortunate that her situation wasn’t more serious and that she had a “wonderful neurosurgeon who immediately knew how to fix it.” She admitted that brain surgery had her nervous but she is immensely thankful to her family, friends and incredible "work family" who have been supportive, kind and loving during a time when she has been “feeling a lot of emotions.”

“Work is a great place to be everyday and for the 2 months leading up to my surgery I found a lot of comfort being around the people I’ve worked beside for so many years. I’m excited to get back to it after my recovery. (Yes, they shaved a portion of my head, so please no comments if you don’t like my hair. It’s temporary.) Again, thank you to everyone for sending positive vibes my way. It’s not gone unnoticed,” she added.

Further, Storms added that she will be working on some knitting projects while she continues to recover. She shared a picture of wools and wrote, “these are 2 projects I started a few weeks ago and I’m looking forward to finishing them before I return to work. Both are made with @lionbrandyarn.” She concluded by adding, “Sending love to all of you guys!” Friends and fans loaded her post with love and good wishes. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

A look at Kirsten Storms' shows and movies

Kirsten Storms is known for her roles such as Zenon Kar in the Zenon trilogy, Emily in Johnny Tsunami, and Bonnie Rockwaller in Kim Possible. She is famous for the role of Maxie Jones on the ABC soap opera General Hospital and its spin-off General Hospital: Night Shift. Years later, she departed the show as she was diagnosed with endometriosis.

(IMAGE: KIRSTEN STORMS' INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.