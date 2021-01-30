Get Ready For Industry Biggies To Come On Board As Judges For Laavanyavati!

Zee Marathi’s brand-new show is setting up a golden stage for the talented commoners to display their talents to the world. The channel is launching its latest show Maharashtrachi Laavyanyavati, which will bring forth the unnoticed talents to the millions of television viewers. The latest show will see contestants face against each other, and one lucky girl from these contestants will be crowned as Laavyanavati.

Laavanyavati's contestants are surely supremely talented, but we are also looking forward to Laavanyavati's judges. The show which was in the pipeline for over a year now completed the auditions in December and picked the best of the best to compete. Set for the Grand finale, the show will feature the most popular celebrities with these talented contestants. As the show is right around the corner, let’s meet the contestants and judges of Laavanyavati.

The much-awaited show will feature Abhijit Khandekar, Kishori Shahane, and Mrunmayee Deshpande in its glamourous line of celebrities. Marathi RJ, anchor, and actor Abhijit Khandekar who climbed to fame with his energetic personality will be a classy addition to the jury. The TV personality who started off as a contestant in Maharashtracha Superstar Season 1 was last seen hosting the second season of the show in 2020. The actor enjoys a large fan following for his part in the popular serial Majhya Navryachi Bayko.

Marathi actor and dancer Kishori Shahane will be the second imminent presence in the show. Thanks to her amazing dance expertise, both Laavanyavati’s contestants and viewers will get to catch glimpses of her skill while learning tips and tricks from her. Kishori can also be seen in the popular serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, flaunting her scintillating acting skills.

Actress Mrunmayee Deshpande will be part of the respectable jury. The accomplished dancer who had her debut through the popular soap Agnihotra, is bound to fit in well with the talents on show at Laavyanavati’s judges' panel. Having established a name for her in both the Marathi film industry and Bollywood, the actor is an exciting addition to the show.

Excitement Factor

The biggest of the lot, the show will see Bollywood star Shreyas Talpade don the role of a judge. The actor, who rose to fame with his performances in movies like Iqbal and the hilarious Golmaal franchise, makes the show more appealing for the viewers as well as contestants. The grand show set to air on 31st January will also feature Smita Gondka, Smita Tambe, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sanjay Jadhav, Gauri Sawant, Hardik Joshi, and Anita Date.

The Exclusive promo of the Maharashtrachi Lavyanavati is out, leaving glimpses of amazing performances. The show will feature the most beautiful and talented set of contestants fighting it out for the golden crown. Zee Marathi Lavyanavati will broadcast from 7 p.m on Zee Marathi.

