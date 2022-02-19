Ghazal Alagh Of 'Shark Tank India' Opens Up About Companies She Invested In On The Show

The highly acclaimed first season of the popular reality TV series Shark Tank India came to its conclusion recently. The show, which took the nation by storm, garnered popularity with its format and the occasional fun and banter between the judges, who are also called sharks on the show. One of the judges, Ghazal Alagh recently opened up about her journey on the show in conversation with Raj Shamani. She also gave fans and followers some insight into some of the companies she invested in.

Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh opens up about companies she invested in on show

Fans often wonder about the Shark Tank India investments, and what happens after the judges seal the deal of the show. Ghazal Alagh, the founder of MamaEarth opened up in an interview with Raj Shamani and mentioned that some of the companies she invested in later made her go "Oh my God" after she looked them up on Amazon. However, she mentioned that it was when one has to help them take their brand forward and put into practice all the promises that were made on the show. She said:

"There have been deals where you really like the product, but when you went home, you're checking on Amazon and you're like 'Oh my God, what do I do now?' But you then can't go back, cause the data that they shared was correct, now the product does not have a good rating? That's your problem. The amount of promises we have made on the show, in terms of helping everybody take their brand forward, that's what you do then. Invest time, tell them what to do"

The entrepreneur also opened up about her experience on the show as she termed the reality show an 'interesting' one. Apart from her, the judging panel consisted of Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Aman Gupta and she mentioned the banter between them after the pitcher leaves was a very fun aspect of her journey. She said-

"It was a very interesting show, I loved being there. The overall experience was very good. It was fun, especially the banter between the sharks once the pitcher leaves. The show brings to life the personality of each of the sharks."

Image: Instagram/@ghazalalagh