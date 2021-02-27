Ghkkpm 26 Feb Written Update: Pulkit Reveals His Wife Devyani's Identity To Sai

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin February 26 episode starts with Pulkit revealing the name of his wife to Sai. He says that her name is Devyani and that they got married seven years ago on the occasion of Mahashivratri and promised to be with each other for seven lives. Sai tells him that he couldn't keep his promise to Devyani, which is when Pulkit asks her if she knows Devyani. Sai says that she wasn't completely sure but had a feeling that he indeed was Devyani Tai's husband.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's latest episode shows Pulkit talking about his wife Devyani to Sai. Pulkit informs Sai that he still loves his wife, which is when Sai tells him that Devyani is still waiting for him to return. Sai realizes that the girl with Pulkit is Devyani's daughter, Harini. Pulkit says that it must have been a misunderstanding and that a few people lied to him and told him that Devyani is married and has left for Nagpur and that they must have fed similar lies to Devyani as well, to which Sai explains that Devyani was informed that Pulkit has remarried.

Sai further reveals that Devyani's mental condition isn't alright and all she talks about is her husband and their daughter Hari. Pulkit requests Sai to take him to meet Devyani, and the latter informs him that she isn't the same as seven years ago. Pulkit says that her condition is because of him and he would make her recover soon. Sai asks him to wait for a few days and that she would help him out for sure and get the two reunited. Later, Virat gets his car fixed and walks toward the temple looking for Sai.

A while later, Mohit disguises himself as a priest and enters the house and no one is able to recognize him. Bhawani welcomes the priest into the house and joins her hands in front of him. Bhawani asks the priest to give his blessings which would get Samrat back to the house. Mohit, disguised as the priest, tells them that he can sense a lot of negativity in the house for the people who work hard. Later, Mohit's prank is exposed and Bhawani praises his acting skills when he tells her that it was his new costume for his play. Bhawani informs him that he can win their hearts by doing drama, but can't feed his stomach doing the same.

Later, Bhawani looks tensed while Ninaad informs her nothing would happen. Bhawani says that she is getting a negative feeling of something bad happening and is sensing a bad event happening soon. Ninad calms her down and asks her to not stress too much. Elsewhere, Sai prays to God to get Pulkit and Devyani reunited. Bhawani discusses with Omkar and Ninad that she feels something inauspicious will happen, so she wants to finish pooja peacefully and spend the night without any inauspiciousness. Omkar says Pulkit will never come again and that it is a 10-year-old incident and asks her to forget about it.

