'GHKKPM' 26 March Written Update: Sai Tells Madhuri About Pulkit Getting Kidnapped

The recent Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode on March 26, 2021, started with Sai calling Madhuri and informing her about Pulkit’s kidnapping and that the kidnappers have kept him in a cage in a jungle. Madhuri gets scared and asks Sai, about what should they do to rescue Pulkit, to which Sai asks Madhuri not to worry as she has got a plan in mind. Madhuri suggests not going to the police as it might put Pulkit's life at stake, and Sai says that she has made the kidnappers believe that she is on their side and thus, whenever there is a loophole, they can use it to their benefit and free Pulkit. Read along and take a look at the GHKKPM 26 March written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update

Ninad and Omkar talk about what they should do now while Bhavani doubts that Sai might have seen Pulkit’s video messages earlier. To this, Ninad stands in Sai’s support and says that she hasn’t as she apologized in front of Bhavani, who still says that she doesn’t feel right about her gestures. After which, Omkar interrupts and says that Sai doesn’t do things like Bhavani and she is not someone to plan and plot against her and asks Bhavani to go and rest without thinking much.

The next scene features Pulkit, who is thinking about his daughter and is in doubt whether Sai has seen his videos yet or not. Sai then comforts Madhuri and asks her not to worry as they will save Pulkit. The scene goes back to Bhawani who is planning to go to the temple the next day, and while she is in her room, her room’s window breaks and a letter lands on the floor. Bhawani is scared, and then picks up the letter to read it, she also calls Ninad who goes off to her room right away. Ashwini is puzzled why Bhawani is calling him at this time.

Sai and Madhuri put in their earphones and were listening to Bhawani’s conversation with Ninad and Omkar, as she tells them that the goons are trying to scare them and asking for a sum of more than 2 crores as ransom. Bhawani then asks Ninad and Omkar to go to the kidnappers and make them understand that the family can’t give them such a huge amount. Meanwhile, Ashwini gets a call from Virat, who asks him when he is coming back and Virat tells her that he is missing the food she makes.

Virat tells her that she was trying to call Sai, but she didn’t pick up the call and Ashwini then takes the phone to Sai, so as to let them talk. Ashwini asks Sai to not let Virat know about the situations at home as he will get worried for no reason, and Sai gets emotional as she sees Virat. He teases her that it is evident that Sai is missing him, while Madhuri calls Sai who is not able to pick up her call.

Promo Courtesy: Still from GHKKPM episode