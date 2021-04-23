'GHKKPM' April 22 Written Update: Virat Arrives At Gadchiroli To Apologise To Sai

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 22 episode starts with Virat revealing to his family that Omkar went against the law and misled a police officer, bribed college staff and tampered with someone’s official documents. Virat suggests that Omkar should be arrested for the same and he will let him go only if he promises that he will not trouble Devi and Pulkit again. Read the GHKKPM 22 April written update below.

GHKKPM 22 April written update

Virat orders that Ninad, Omkar, Bhavani to accept Pulkit

Virat says that Ninad, Omkar, Bhavani should consider Pulkit as their son-in-law instead of a poor man to let Omkar be free. All three agree to do so and Virat doesn’t create any mess further. Ashwini reminds him of the time when Omkar insulted Sai and kicked her out of the house. Later, they decide that Omkar will go to Gadchiroli where he will find Sai, apologize and bring her back home. Ninad, Omkar, Bhavani get furious on hearing so.

Sai hopes that she never meets Virat again

The next part of the episode shows a conversation between Usha and Sai in Gadchiroli. Usha is concerned that Virat didn’t even call once to check on Sai and Sai says that she doesn’t want to discuss anything about Virat. She admits that she has withdrawn her father’s money and wants to return to Nagpur to continue her studies with the hope of never meeting Virat again.

Virat wants to bring Sai back home

On the other hand, Virat is in a conversation with Pakhi and admits that he wants to bring Sai back home. Bhavani says that Sai insulted Ninad, Omkar and her in front of the neighbours and so she shouldn't return to this house. Virat says that Omkar claimed Sai to be a betrayer, liar and kicked her out of the house and so it is his responsibility to get her home despite whatever she did. Pakhi tells Sonali that it is a waste to say anything wrong about Sai to Virat as he will always be in support of her.

Virat feels guilty

That night, Virat misses Sai while lying on the bed and thinks of her smile, memories, gifts and more. On the other hand, Sai also misses him and reminisces time spent with him wondering why she is thinking about him. Virat feels guilty that he broke her heart and hopes that she forgives him.

Sonali is ashamed to be Omkar’s wife

Sonali feels ashamed to be Omkar’s wife after what he did. While speaking to her, Omkar reveals that tampering with Pulkit’s document doesn’t reveal the whole truth that he was looking for. She says that she has to hear taunts all her life for what he did but Omkar is confident that Sai will not disclose anything that Omkar did. He feels that whatever he did is for Devyani and the family’s betterment and everybody will respect him sooner or later.

Virat arrives at Gadchiroli

Virat drives towards Gadchiroli reminiscing Sai’s father’s words about him taking a promise from Virat to take care of Sai. Pari feels happy to see Virat and says that Sai will feel happy too when she sees him. Kale sees him secretly and reaches home before Virat to inform Usha and Kusum about his arrival to Gadchiroli. Usha informs Sai and she says that nobody should question Virat about anything. When she sees him, he thinks of the time when she was kicked out of his home.

