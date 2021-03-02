GHKKPM March 1 Written Update: Pulkit Enters Chavan House

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest episode starts Pulkit's arrival at Devyani's home which shocks everyone except Ashwini, who is happy to see him. Pulkit's arrival creates a stir of questions and revelations in the house on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Read more of the GHKKPM March 1 written update below.

Also read: Ghkkpm 26 Feb Written Update: Pulkit Reveals His Wife Devyani's Identity To Sai

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' written update

Pulkit is adamant about meeting Devyani

In the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest episode, the family has a furious outburst after Pulkit gets adamant about meeting Devyani. Ninad and Omkar both threaten Pulkit multiple times asking him to leave the house or face jail time. In another setting, Sai is seen getting Devyani ready for the pooja when Pakhi enters. Pakhi questions Sai and asks her why she is getting Devyani ready when Bhavani has clearly ordered them to keep her locked up in the room, to which Sai responds that she doesn't feel it necessary to answer all of her questions.

Also read: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert: Sai Vows To Reunite Pulkit, Devyani

Meanwhile, downstairs Saloni questions Pulkit as to how he knows Sai, to which he tells the family that he is her professor. Ninad then realises that he is professor "P.D" who invited Sai for lunch at his house earlier. He also tells the family that 10 years ago, he wasn't doing well financially but is one of the most renowned professors today. As Pakhi enters the room and informs Bhavani that Devyani is in Sai's room in front of the entire family, Pulkit calls Bhavani a liar and a sinner and says she has separated two loved ones from being with one another. Pulkit also tells Omkar and Ninad that their threats mean nothing to him anymore since he is not the servant he was 10 years ago but is one of the most reputed physicians of Nagpur.

Also read: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 24 Written Update: Pakhi Fails To Insult 'Sairat' Again

Meanwhile, Shivani confronts Bhavani asking her how she could do such a thing and separate two people who love each other so much, mentioning how Devyani lost her mind in 10 years but was unable to forget Pulkit. Mansi agrees and together the two plead with Bhavani to let the two be together. Bhavani calls them both idiots and says that this is impossible since Pulkit simply doesn't have the stature to marry someone from their family.

Sai and Devyani enter

Finally, Sai enters the room holding Devyani's hand as she stands behind Sai. Bhavani yells saying she knows what is best for her daughter and that is not Pulkit. Sai says that it is not her decision since Devyani is an adult now and that Pulkit is her husband. Devyani finally notices Pulkit amid her cries of fear and asks him who he is. Pulkit and Sai both try to explain to her that he is the man she married 10 years ago on the day of Mahashivratri. Finally, Devyani asks Pulkit if he is the man she married to which he nods. The episode ends with Devyani saying he doesn't look like 'her Pulkit' at which the entire family is shocked.

Also read: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 24 Spoiler: Pulkit To Devyani's Truth To Sai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.