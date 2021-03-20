GHKKPM March 19 Written Update: Devyani Has An Emotional Outburst Over Pulkit's Absence

Starring Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt, Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin has had its fair share of twists and turns. Revolving around the tribulations of Sai and Virat's relationship, every week the couple faces new challenges that force them to brave through it to keep their relationship alive. In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest episode, the audience saw Pulkit getting kidnapped.

The questions of what will happen to Pulkit and his family who awaits his return, will be answered in this GHKKPM 19 March written update. Bhavani, Shivani, and Sai try to reach out to Pulkit who they assume is ignoring them. Will they find out about Pulkit's kidnapping and save him? Read Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update to know whether Pulkit will be able to free himself. Here is GHKKPM March 19 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 19 episode

Sonali can be seen asking Bhavani about how long she is going to wait for Pulkit to return as he has run away out of fear. Sai informs everyone that Pulkit's phone was off when Shivani chimes in saying that Pulkit had already said that he did not want to meet Bhavani so why were they waiting for him to return. Devyani could no longer control her emotions and asks everyone if Pulkit is ever going to come as her mother was ready to get her married. Bhavani can be seen getting frustrated due to Pulkit's unavailability.

Will Pulkit come back?

Further in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 19 episode, Pulkit's phone is handed to Omkar by the kidnapper and Ninad says that they could have fallen in trouble if their messages were found in kidnappers' phones. Back at home, Bhavani gives Sai an ultimatum, to bring back Pulkit. Bhavani reads a message sent by Pulkit saying that he will not come back as the Chavan family has found out that he married Sangita Deshpande. Additionally, the message read that Pulkit wanted to marry Devyani but he will not anymore since the Chavan family treated him like a servant.

Pic Credit: Still from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Devyani's outburst

Devyani starts crying after the message to which Bhavani asks Sai To speak up for herself as she was responsible for bringing Pulkit back into their lives. Devyani confronts Sai asking if Pulkit is someone else's husband. Sai starts crying to which Devyani's emotions spiral out of control. Bhavani drags Sai out of the house and warns her to not meet Devyani. By the end of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest episode, Devyani is given an injection to calm down and Sai is warned to not meet her.