Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin Actor Adish Vaidya, Revati Lele Call It Quits After 6 Years

Revati Lele and Adish Vaidya have lived out most of their romantic relationship in the public eye. Over the course of their courtship spanning several years, the couple has grown to become one of the most loved pairs in the television industry. However, recent reports suggest that the actor couple has gone their separate ways.

3 things you need to know

Revati Lele and Adish Vaidya met on the sets of Zindagi Not Out.

The two had been together for almost 6 years.

Adish Vaidya is best known for his role in Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin while Revati Lele is currently working in Lagnachi Bedi.

Did Revati Lele and Adish Vaidya separate ways?

Revati Lele and Adish Vaidya have gone their separate ways. This comes after a 6-year long relationship in the public eye. The news was confirmed by Revati herself. The two sparked a romance when they met on the sets of television show Zindagi Not Out.

(Adish Vaidya and Revati Lele were together for 6 years before calling it quits | Image: adishvaidya_92/Instagram)

In her statement confirming the news, Revati expressed that she would like to keep her personal life private and that despite their differences, she does wish him the best. Speaking to Telly Chakkar she said, "I would like to keep my personal life private and wouldn't want to talk more about it. But it is true that we are no longer together. Although I would like to wish him all the best for his future." Adish vaidya has not addressed the news thus far. The two, however, are no longer following each other on social media.

What's next for Revati Lele and Adish Vaidya?

Adish Vaidya is best known for his work in popular television daily soap, Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin. He was last seen in television series Pushpa Impossible. Revati Lele on the other hand is currently starring as Madhurani in Marathi television show Lagnachi Bedi.