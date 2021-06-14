Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 12 June Written Update: A Furious Ashwini Reprimands Pakhi

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 12 episode starts with Ashwini telling Bhavani that Sai is not irresponsible while the latter slams Sai for not informing her, the head of the Chavan house. Later, Karishma and Sonali also start slamming Sai, however, Ashwini stands strong in her support. Meanwhile, Sai recalls Virat and Pakhi's argument while Virat remembers Sai's hurtful words. As the episode progresses further, Ashwini gets milk for Ninad, however, the latter taunts Ashwini for Sai's irresponsible behaviour. Scroll down to read Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for June 12's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 12 June written update

As the episode progresses further, Ninad calls Sai an outcome of his sins, however, Ashwini claps back at him and tells him that Bhavani and he deserve a daughter-in-law like Sai. Ninad gets furious and warns Ashwini to stay within her limits. Meanwhile, Virat gets excited as his phone rings assuming Sai is calling him, however, Sunny talks to him about the matter. Virat avoids talking about it and disconnects the call.

Later, Ashwini comes to check on Virat. On the other hand, a sleepy Sai remembers Virat and Harini wakes her up. Sai drops a text to Virat asking about his medicines. As he gets happy, Ashwini asks him to make a call to Sai. However, Sai's phone switches off. As Virat assumes that Sai deliberately did it, he gets furious. Ashwini tries to make him understand that Sai has started falling in love with him. But, before that Pakhi interrupts their conversation.

An irked Ashwini grills Pakhi while the latter tries to diffuse the situation but in vain. Ashwini scolds Pakhi and warns her to not keep an eye on Virat as she is married to Samrat. Pakhi tries to defend herself and says that she came to ask Virat if he wants her to accompany him to the doctor's for his appointment.

Virat expresses his gratitude and kindly refuses Pakhi's suggestion. On this, Ashwini reminds Pakhi that in absence of Virat's wife Sai, she, as Virat's mother, can take care of him. As Pakhi leaves, Ashwini thinks that because of Pakhi's evil eye, Sai and Virat's relationship gets spoiled and the episode ends.

