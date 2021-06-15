'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 14 June Written Update: Sunny Slams A Shameless Pakhi

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 14 episode starts with Devyani getting a cup of tea for Sai while assuming that because of Pakhi, Sai has left the Chavan house. As Sai tries to diffuse the situation, Madhuri adds that Devyani's condition is getting better. Amid their conversation, Harini candidly reveals to Devyani that Sai was missing Virat last night. Later, Harini gets ready for her school while Sai stands confused if she wants to stay with Virat or not. Scroll down to read the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for June 14's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 14 June written update

On the other hand, Sunny comes to meet Virat, who gears up for his appointment with a doctor. Sunny brings street food for him, which reminds him of Sai. Meanwhile, Sai gets upset after knowing that Virat has not replied to her message. As Sunny confronts Virat that the latter cares for Sai, Virat tries to make an excuse but in vain. Later, Sunny makes him understand that with time, Sai has developed feelings for him and that's why she feels insecure when he is around Pakhi.

Meanwhile, Pakhi stands shocked while secretly listening to Virat and Sunny's conversation. However, she feels relieved when Virat tells Sunny that Sai had switched off her phone after messaging him to remind him about medicines. As Sunny tries to break it down further for Virat, Pakhi enters and starts slamming Sai. Sunny stands in Sai's support, which irks Pakhi.

As the episode progresses further, Sunny shows the mirror of reality to Pakhi and slams her for spoiling Samrat's life. He tells her that she always had a choice, even before tying the knot with Samrat. But, as she wanted to stay close to Virat, she chose to marry Samrat and ruined his life. While Pakhi stands shocked, Virat tries to stop Sunny. Pakhi again accuses Sai of instigating Suuny, however, Virat clears the air and says that Sai and Sunny have never talked in person. The episode ends with Virat telling Pakhi that she is again misunderstanding the situation.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHKKPM

