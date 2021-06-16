Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 15 June Written Update: A Hopeless Pakhi Crosses The Limit

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 15 episode starts with an agitated Virat diffusing Sunny and Pakhi's argument and leaving for his appointment in the hospital. Virat reaches the hospital and learns that Sai has already filled his form and paid the money. He meets her and asks her why she came to the hospital. Sai teases him and later he asks why she switched off her phone last night.

Sai decides to hide the truth from him and replies that she deliberately did it. Virat catches her lie; however, Sai diffuses the situation. They go enter the doctor's room for a check-up. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for June 15's episode.

As the episode progresses further, the doctor praises Sai for taking care of Virat out of love. Sai corrects him that she was fulfilling her responsibilities. On this, the doctor tells Sai that one can only understand their duty if they love.

After stepping out of the room, Sai and Virat talk about the report, while Sai thinks that Virat has not asked her to return home yet. In a dream sequence, Virat imagines that he and Sai confessed their feelings for each other. Later, Sai leaves for college and tells him that she will meet him in the evening at home.

Later, Sai enters home in the evening, Ashwini embraces her while Ninad passes a sarcastic comment. Sai claps back at him. Amid that, Bhavani starts lecturing Sai and as the latter back answers her, Ninad expresses that he feels like hitting Sai. As Sonali and Omkar try to back Ninad, Sai questions Bhavani's upbringing.

As the argument progresses further, Mohit extends his support to Sai while Karishma tries to compare herself with Sai. On this, Mohit gives a befitting reply to Karishma. As Sonali tries to blame Sai for creating chaos between Karishma and Mohit, Ashwini tries to diffuse the situation. The episode ends with Pakhi walking into the room while asking if she can question Sai and Mohit's relationship and Sai stands shocked.

