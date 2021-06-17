Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 16 June Written Update: Virat Shoulders A Husband's Duty

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 16 episode starts with Pakhi questioning Sai and Mohit’s relation while Karishma taunts Mohit for bragging about Sai. Meanwhile, Sai confronts Pakhi and when the latter reminds of her questions, Sai clears that what she had asked was true, unlike her baseless claim. Amid that, Mohit lashes out at Karishma for creating chaos while Pakhi extends her support to Karishma and lectures about self-respect.

As Sai hits back on Pakhi's remark, Bhavani and Ninad start scolding her again. While Bhavani asks Ashwini to control Sai, Ninad feels uneasy. On this, Bhavani drags Sai's education and says that rather than studying, she should be in the kitchen. As Pakhi adds her opinion, Sai schools her about having a talent or a mission in life, which is something that she does not have in hers. Scroll down to read the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for June 16's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 16 June written update

As the episode progresses further, a teary-eyed Sai asks Ashwini to forgive her and announces that she is leaving the house. As Sai goes to take her belongings, Virat comes and asks Ashwini what is happening. Amid that, Sai comes downstairs with her suitcase while Pakhi tells Virat that Sai is leaving the house on her own wish and no one has manipulated her.

An irked Sai asks Pakhi why she keeps complaining about her to Virat. Meanwhile, Mohit tells Virat to stop Sai. Virat announces that Sai will stay with them. As the family stands shocked, Virat announces that he has made up his mind and he will stick to his decision.

Sai tries to protest and says that he can not force her to stay with him, however, Virat refuses to argue with her. He goes and shut the main door while Pakhi and other family members stand shocked. As Sai asks him who he is to make the decision for her, Virat reminds her that he is her husband. While Mohit and Ashwini feel happy, Pakhi stands shocked and the episode ends.

