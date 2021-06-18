'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 17 June Written Update: Virat Teases A Confused Sai

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 17 episode starts with Virat telling Sai that as a husband, he has the right to stop her. He takes her suitcase upstairs while Sai feels happy as Virat stopped her. Later, in the night, Virat tries to talk to Sai but in vain as the latter does not respond to him.

Then, he mentions a risky mission he is thinking to go for. Sai breaks her silence and asks more about it. After this, they start arguing about the day when Pakhi had lashed out on Virat. Sai directly asks Virat if he is committed to Pakhi and Virat stands tight-lipped. Scroll down to read the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for June 17's episode.

On the other hand, Ninad feels uneasy and Ashwini asks him to rest. However, Ninad starts accusing Sai of instigating his son against him. Ashwini politely asks Ninad to behave with Sai. A furious Ninad leaves.

As the episode progresses further, Virat accepts that he had given a commitment to Pakhi, but now he is not bound to continue it. Then, he mentions that the marriage was always a deal for her. So, why she is bothered when Virat talks to Pakhi. A confused Sai fails to answer him.

To hide her feelings, Sai asks Virat to put himself in the situation and answer if he wouldn't have reacted the same way. Virat assures her that he wouldn't have felt insecure. Sai gets furious and asks him to go to sleep as he will be joining duty from tomorrow.

As Sai pushes him to bed, Virat again asks her about the mission. Sai teases him that he should go and ask Pakhi about it. Virat says that he has informed Pakhi and she is not bothered about it.

Sai gets tensed while Virat keeps teasing her by saying that what if he dies. Sai tries to stop him but avoids telling it clearly. Sai asks him to think about his family as Samrat is still missing and Mohit is not enough mature to take care of the family in absence of Virat.

