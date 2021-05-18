Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 17 May Written Update: Sai Gives A Shocking Surprise

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 17 episode starts with Ashwini helping Sai in the kitchen while getting nervous as the latter did not inform about the guests to the elder of the Chavan family. However, Sai convinces her that it is not the right time. As Ashwini agrees with Sai, the latter confronts Ashwini and asks if she takes her side because she fears that Sai might leave the family.

After an emotional moment, Sai promises that until Virat is fully recovered, she will not leave the house. Amid that, Sonali and Karishma come and stand shocked seeing Ashwini and Sai preparing for the lunch. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 17 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 17 May written update

Sai, Ashwini gear up for the celebration

On the other hand, Pakhi comes and greets everyone and informs them that she will prepare a Sunday special lunch. However, Sonali informs her that Sai and Ashwini have started preparing for lunch. As everyone gets confused, Mohit comes with a couple of shopping bags in his hands. When Bhavani taunts him, he reveals that Virat has paid for the expanse of it. As Sai comes to take the bags from Mohit, everyone looks at her.

Pakhi gets annoyed

While Karishma gets angry at Mohit, Bhavani starts taunting Sai. However, Sai gives a befitting reply to Bhavani's taunts. To diffuse the situation, Ashwini reveals that Sai has invited a few special guests for the lunch. On this, Bhavani gets angry at Sai and starts yelling at her for spending Virat's money for the food of her guests. Amid this, Virat comes and feels ache while stepping down the stairs.

Sai's guests arrive

Pakhi rushes to help him but he refuses to take her help. Later, Pakhi taunts Sai and Virat while the latter stands strong in Sai's support. Bhavani asks about the guests to Virat and the latter tells her that only Sai can reveal about them. As Ninad continues mocking Sai, the doorbell rings and Sai opens the door. As she welcomes Pulkit and Devyani, everyone stands shocked. Meanwhile, Ashwini and Mohit come forward to greet Devyani and Pulkit.

