Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 19 May Written Update: Sai Reveals Bhavani's Secret To Her

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 19 episode starts with Bhavani lashing out at Pulkit while Virat and Ashwini try to diffuse the situation but in vain as Bhavani continues insulting Pulkit and Devyani. As Bhavani announces that after Pulkit leaves she will purify the home with holy water, everyone stands shocked. Later, she leaves and Ninad and Omkar, too, taunt Pulkit. Devyani gets restless and starts crying while saying she does not want to stay at the Chavan house. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 19's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 19 May written update:

Devyani makes an unusual condition

As Pulkit tries to stop Devyani, she rushes to the main door to leave; however, Mohit follows her and tries to calm her down. Later, Sai too comes forward to console Devyani. As everyone tries to convince Devyani, the latter asks Sai to promise that no one will talk to Pulkit rudely or else she will leave. Sai promises and leaves to meet Bhavani to confront her.

Virat gives a life lesson to Ninad

As the GHKKPM episode progresses further, Bhavani gets irked seeing Sai in her room. When Bhavani tries to kick her out, Sai asks her about Devayni's child. Meanwhile, Mohit gets worried for Sai while Virat assures him that Sai will handle everything. On this, Pakhi gets annoyed and starts taunting him. On the other hand, Ashwini tries to convince Devyani to have food. Amid this, Ninad passes a mean comment and Virat asks him to behave while apologising to Devyani on behalf of Ninad.

Sai confronts Bhavani

On the other hand, Sai repeatedly asks about Devyani's child while Bhavani denies the fact that Devyani had a child. Sai fearlessly confronts her lie and reveals that she knows about Devyani's child. Meanwhile, Bhavani tries to divert the conversation by saying that Pulkit will stop loving Devyani. However, Sai sticks to the topic and shows Harini's photo to her and reveals that she is not in an orphanage but lives with a family. Upon hearing this, Bhavani gets shocked and the episode ends.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.