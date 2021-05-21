'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 20 May Written Update: Pulkit Shares His Misery With Sai

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 20 episode starts with Sai saying that she has proof that Devyani's daughter is alive. In a flashback sequence, the episode reveals that Pulkit had shared his ordeal with Sai. He had explained to her that how Omkar and Ninad bribed the hospital staff to lie him that Devyani gave birth to a dead child. And, later, Bhavani had given their daughter to an orphanage.

And, when he tried to meet Devyani, Bhavani had lied that Devyani is happy without him. Sai also adds that Pulkit saved Madhuri from domestic violence and later, the duo found Harini and raised her together. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 20's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 20 May written update

Sai makes a request to Bhavani

As the episode progresses further, Sai tries to convince Bhavani that Pulkit is a decent man. However, Bhavani keeps refusing to accept him. Bhavani further adds that Pulkit will soon stop loving her daughter. Sai makes Bhavani realise that she still loves Devyani. Later, a teary-eyed Sai, with folded hands, requests Bhavani to not let her hate for Pulkit win over her love for Devyani. After this, she leaves the room.

Sai, Virat try to diffuse the situation

On the other hand, Virat and Mohit try to keep Devyani distracted and tease her with gifts. Amid this, Sai comes downstairs and Virat asks her about Bhavani. But, Pulkit senses defeat in Sai's eyes and decides to leave with Devyani. Sai and Virat request him to stay and have food before leaving. As Sai keeps requesting Pulkit and Devyani to stay while asking them to excuse Bhavani's absence, Pakhi taunts her. Sai avoids her and again tries to stop them.

However, Devyani extends her support to Pulkit. She returns the gift to Virat and proclaims that she can't stay at a place where her husband is not respected. As they walk towards the main door, Bhavani comes and stops them. The episode ends with Bhavani asking Devyani to hug her.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN

