Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 21 June Written Update: Virat Hits Back At Pakhi For Sai

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 21 episode starts with Sai and Virat entering Pakhi’s house with a bouquet. While Vaishali subtly tries to taunt Sai, she stays calm, Virat brags about the former, which irks Pakhi. Pakhi makes an unnecessary comment over her equation with Sai, and the latter adds that neither of them ever tried to gel with each other. Fearing that they might argue further, Virat diffuses the situation and reminds them that they are at a party. Scroll down to read the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for June 21's episode.

As the episode progresses further, Sai politely replies to Pakhi's father, when he asks her about her studies. However, Pakhi and Vaishali again unnecessarily speak in between and taunt Sai for not helping in the household chores. However, Virat extends his support to Sai and says that a few members of his family understand the importance of Sai's studies and also help her. Later, Virat also says that he has even insisted Pakhi that she re-join her job while Pakhi refuses to have had any such conversation with Virat.

Meanwhile, Pakhi's father mentions Samrat and Sai extends her empathy to them. But again, for no reason, Pakhi and her mother feel attacked and start targeting Sai. However, Sai tries to diffuse the situation and gives the present to Vaishali. And, when Vaishali and Pakhi learn that it is an expensive saree, the latter starts slamming Sai for giving a separate gift to humiliate the Chavans.

While Virat tries to convey that Sai thought of giving the saree to Vaishali with no evil intention, Vaishali refuses to accept it, though Sai requests her to keep it. Sai apologises and clears that she had no evil intentions. Later, Pakhi says that she wants to go back to the Chavan house after the party with Virat.

Amid that, Sai reminds her that she had said she wants to stay with her parents for a few days. An irked Pakhi firmly replies to Sai and tells her that Ninad asked her to come. As the episode progresses further, after the party, Sai recalls Pakhi and Vaishali's taunts while Virat walks in. To cheer up Sai, he insists that Sai click a selfie with him.

After a fun banter, Virat informs Sai that he will be going on a risky mission. Sai gets scared and hugs him and asks him to take care of himself. Virat hugs her back and the episode ends.

