'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 22 June Written Update: Pakhi Unnecessarily Targets Sai

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 22 June episode starts with Sai giving breakfast to Virat while the latter gets surprised. After a fun banter, Sai apologises to Virat for manipulating him to refuse to go on the mission. Later, she remembers her father's teaching and assures Virat that she will never stop him from fulfilling his duties towards the nation. She extends good wishes to Virat and he gears up to leave.

Before leaving, Sai again teases Virat and the duo shares a moment. Virat thinks that he will miss Sai while moving towards her to kiss her forehead. However, before that, Sai's alarm rings and she rushes to get ready for college. Scroll down to read the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for June 22's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 22 June written update

As the episode progresses further, Pakhi returns the gift to Sai in front of the family while Sai tells her that she will collect it after coming from college. On the other hand, when Bhavani asks about the matter, Pakhi instigates her. As Ashwini asks questions to Sai, the latter says that Pakhi has brought up the topic, so she should only explain. While Ninad taunts Sai, Sonali accuses her of not taking permission from the family before giving a gift to Vaishali.

Ashwini politely tries to make Sai understand the situation. And, Sai replies that Vaishali already explained it to her and she realised her mistake as well. As Pakhi tries to stretch the matter, Mohit comes and asks what is happening. A teary-eyed Sai laments becoming the daughter-in-law of the Chavans. However, a cold-hearted Ninad again slams her. Later, with folded hands, Sai apologises to the Chavans.

As Niand and Bhavani continue insulting Sai while talking about being in a joint family, Ashwini claps back at them and asks why they all kept her away from the discussion of selecting the gift. Then, Ninad rudely asks Ashwini to explain her point. To which, Ashwini replies that they are blaming Sai but overlooking their own fault.

Mohit tries to diffuse the situation while Sai goes on to say that Pakhi created an unnecessary scene. As Pakhi defends her decision of not inviting Sai, the latter adds that she could have shut the door on her face. But, she didn't, because Virat was there, and the episode ends.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHKKPM

