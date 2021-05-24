Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 22 May Written Update: Bhavani Reveals Her True Emotions

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 22 episode starts with Devyani taking blessings from Bhavani and the elders of the family. Bhavani assures Devyani that she can visit her anytime. Before Pulkit and Devyani leave, Sai clicks a family selfie. Later, in a room, Ninad and Omkar grill Bhavani while Ashwini gives a token of appreciation to Sai. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 22 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 22 May written update

As the episode progresses further, Ninad repeatedly asks Bhavani why she changed all of a sudden. Meanwhile, Omkar adds that they did so much to separate Pulkit and Devyani but today Bhavani destroyed their plannings. In reply to their questions, Bhavani accepts that Sai opened her eyes and reminded her that she is Devyani's mother, whom she kept in her womb for nine months.

In a parallel sequence, Sai and Ashwini wrap up the kitchen work while Ashwini showers love on Sai. Ashwini promises Sai that she will keep loving her forever. Amid this, Sai mentions leaving the house, on which Ashwini advises her to think twice. She pleads with her to stay while telling her how she and Virat missed her. As Sai tells her that she has already taken the decision, Ashwini tells her that she is not forcing Sai but at least can hope.

On the other hand, Bhavani clears Ninad and Omkar's assumptions back in Bhavani's room and states that she has not accepted Sai. Ninad and Omkar apologise to Bhavani. Meanwhile, Ashwini surprises Sai with sweets while the latter gets excited. As Sai rushes to give medicine to Virat, she takes the box of sweets with her. On this, Ashwini teases Sai.

Late, Sai enters the room and rose petals fall on her. Virat explains that when she was busy in the kitchen, he planned it for her. He holds Sai's hands and praises her for handling the situation and changing Bhavani's perception. Amid this, Sai surprises him with the box of sweets. As she only feeds one piece to him, Virat demands more. The duo has fun banter over it and the episode ends.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.